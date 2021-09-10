Pick-Six: 17th game puts some NFL records within reach

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Derrick Henry now has an extra game to help him surpass Eric Dickerson’s 37-year-old rushing record. The quest for the first 2,000-yard receiving season just got a little bit easier for big-play threats like Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins. And who knows what Patrick Mahomes can do to the record book now that he has 17 games to rack up yards and touchdowns? The NFL’s move to 17 games in 2021 has made some records that once might have seemed unbreakable a little bit more attainable with an extra game to do it.