Olson’s 4 RBIs lead A’s past Rangers for 3rd straight win

AP National Sports

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson had four hits and drove in four runs, Starling Marte added an RBI triple and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 10-5 for their third straight win. Elvis Andrus took a pitch off his left hip from Rangers starter Glenn Otto to force home a run in a six-run second inning. Josh Harrison added a two-run single for the A’s. Oakland and Seattle are one game back for the second AL wild card with Toronto trailing the Yankees by a half-game for that spot.