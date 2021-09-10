New York Liberty legacy at 25: Players still in the game

AP National Sports

By MELISSA MURPHY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Teresa Weatherspoon and Vickie Johnson were the dynamic backcourt duo for the original New York Liberty team in 1997. They led the team to the WNBA Finals in three of its first four seasons. While they didn’t bring New York a championship, part of the Liberty’s legacy is their lasting impact on the sport. Flash forward nearly 25 years and several Liberty players from that era are still working in basketball as the WNBA celebrates its silver anniversary season. Weatherspoon and Becky Hammon are assistant coaches for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs, respectively. Johnson is the head coach for the WNBA’s Dallas Wings and Rebecca Lobo is a longtime ESPN basketball commentator.