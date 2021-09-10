Mendy’s trial on rape, sexual assault charges set for Jan 24

AP National Sports

CHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy will go on trial in January accused of raping two women and sexually assaulting a third alleged victim. Mendy spoke only to confirm his name during a 45-minute hearing at a court in Chester in northwest England on Friday. A date of Jan. 24 was set for his trial. He is accused of four counts of rape and one of sexual assault. The 27-year-old Mendy is a France international. He listened to proceedings translated to him via a French interpreter sat behind him in the dock.