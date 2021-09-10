Lance cleared for 49ers opener, Decker sidelined for Lions

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Rookie quarterback Trey Lance made it through a week of practice with no setbacks to his injured right index finger and is cleared to play in the San Francisco 49ers’ season-opener at Detroit. Lance suffered a small chip fracture in the index finger on his throwing hand in the exhibition finale. He missed about a week of practice. He has been limited in practice but has been able to throw and take snaps and has no injury designation for the game. The Lions will be without a key player of their own with left tackle Taylor Decker ruled out with a finger injury.