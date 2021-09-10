Jets’ Crowder still recovering from COVID, out vs Panthers

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder will miss the season opener at Carolina on Sunday while he continues to recover from COVID-19. Crowder was placed on the COVID-19 list last Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Crowder is vaccinated, but is still working through symptoms. Per NFL protocols, vaccinated players are allowed to return to the team if they have two negative tests 24 hours apart. Coach Robert Saleh ruled Crowder out Friday for the game against the Panthers. Fellow wide receiver Keelan Cole is uncertain to play after injuring a knee during practice Thursday.