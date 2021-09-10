Hamilton fastest in Italian GP practice ahead of qualifying

AP National Sports

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has the fastest time in the first practice for the Italian Grand Prix ahead of the return of sprint qualifying later Friday. Hamilton was followed by championship leader Max Verstappen and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. There is a qualifying session later that will determine the grid for Saturday’s sprint. Verstappen won the Netherlands GP on Sunday to move three points ahead of seven-time world champion Hamilton but has a poor record at Monza.