Florida State using 2 quarterbacks to confuse opponents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State’s depth chart says Jordan Travis or McKenzie Milton at quarterback. It may as well read Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton. Seminoles coach Mike Norvell did not name a starting quarterback for the opener against Notre Dame and he hasn’t announced one for the Jacksonville State game on Saturday. He has been consistent, saying “we’ve got a great quarterback room.” Seminoles offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham wants opponents to prepare for both quarterbacks. Dillingham says “in coaching, you live in a paranoid world. So our goal is to keep people as paranoid as possible.”