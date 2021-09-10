Chelsea wing Pulisic to be out 10 days with ankle injury

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is set to be out for 10 days because of a left ankle injury. Pulisic was hurt in the United States’ 4-1 win over Honduras in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says Pulisic “came yesterday on crutches and we have an ankle injury with about 10 days.” That could see Pulisic miss English Premier League matches against Aston Villa and Tottenham as well as a Champions League game against Zenit St. Petersburg in between. Pulisic recently tested positive for COVID-19 which forced him to miss games against Arsenal and Liverpool before the international break.