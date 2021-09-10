Skip to Content
Bonner leads rally, Utah State races past North Dakota 48-24

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Logan Bonner passed for a career-best 390 yards with four touchdowns as Utah State clawed out of an early hole to rally past North Dakota 41-24. Bonner more than doubled his passing yards from the 143 in Utah State’s last-minute upset at Washington State last week, and matched his career high with four touchdowns. North Dakota’s Tommy Schuster was 29-of-43 passing for 348 yards with a touchdown. Otis Weah, who posted 114 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener, was held to 47 yards on 17 carries Friday with no scores.

