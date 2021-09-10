Bills rule out Lotulelei vs Steelers; Sanders questionable

AP National Sports

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have ruled out starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei from their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Lotulelei has a calf injury. He is the Bills’ top defender against the run. He opted out last season due to COVID-19 concerns. Coach Sean McDermott said Lotulelei was hurt during Buffalo’s preseason-ending win against Green Bay two weeks ago. Receiver Emmanuel Sanders was listed as questionable because of a foot injury.