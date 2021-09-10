Big 12 invites BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to join

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

The Big 12 has extended membership invitations to BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to join the Power Five league. That comes in advance of the league losing Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference. The eight continuing members of the Big 12 unanimously approved on the applications of the four schools on Friday. That came only six weeks after the SEC invited Texas and Oklahoma to join its league in time for the 2025-26 season.