Aphibarnrat leads as 3 Ryder Cup hopefuls surge at Wentworth

AP National Sports

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand took the outright lead at the BMW PGA Championship as a slew of Ryder Cup hopefuls moved into contention after the second round of the flagship event on the European Tour. Aphibarnrat started the day in a tie for the lead. He shot 4-under 68 on Friday to be 12 under overall. That’s one stroke clear of Laurie Canter (66) and Francesco Laporta (65), and two ahead of Adam Scott (69). Behind them the Ryder Cup qualification picture is no closer to being cleared up with Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Bernd Wiesberger shooting low rounds at Wentworth to stay in sight of the lead.