Titans finally unveil offense with Julio Jones vs. Cardinals

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans finally get to show off what adding a seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver can do for their already high-powered offense. Trading for Julio Jones joins him with AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry, Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown and quarterback Ryan Tannehill coming off a career year of his own. The Titans open the season Sunday hosting Arizona believing an offense already was one of the NFL’s best is a bit better. Tannehill says it’s a big opportunity and it’s a matter of making it happen now.