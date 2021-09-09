No. 7 Bearcats focus on Murray State with bigger tests ahead

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 7 Cincinnati could get an invitation to join the Big 12 soon, and has big games at Indiana and No. 8 Notre Dame this month. But the Bearcats can’t overlook FCS opponent Murray State who’ll be looking to end their 21-game winning streak at Nippert Stadium on Saturday. It’s the first meeting between the schools. Murray State, which plays in the Ohio Valley Conference, can gain some respectability just by making it a game with the talent-rich Bearcats.