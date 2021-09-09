No. 20 Mississippi hosts FCS Austin Peay in home opener

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Newly ranked Mississippi returns home to face FCS team Austin Peay after a short week of preparation. The 20th-ranked Rebels defeated Louisville 43-24 Monday night in Atlanta. They’re trying to keep those good feelings going against an Austin Peay team that opened with a win over Chattanooga. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is expected to return to the sideline after missing the opener with a positive COVID-19 test. Austin Peay’s 30-year-old Scotty Walden is the youngest head coach in Division I.