No. 19 Hokies welcome Middle Tennessee to loud Lane Stadium

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Virginia Tech will look to build off its opening win against No. 24 North Carolina when Middle Tennessee comes to Lane Stadium on Saturday. The teams have never met. The Hokies vaulted to No. 19 in the Top 25 off the victory against the Tar Heels after receiving no votes in the preseason poll. Middle Tennessee is coming off a 50-15 victory against Monmouth in its opener. The Blue Raiders scored on offense, defense and special teams in the win.