NFL Prospect Watch: S Ala WR Jalen Tolbert makes steady rise

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

Jalen Tolbert showed up at South Alabama as a low-rated recruit. When he leaves, the NFL more than likely will be his next stop. Tolbert is the NFL prospect spotlighted this week by The Associated Press with help from Reese’s Senior Bowl executive director and former NFL scout Jim Nagy. Tolbert was a two-star prospect in 2017. Now Nagy says Tolbert could be a Day 2 draft pick. He holds the South Alabama career record for receiving yards. He averages better than 18 yards per catch and has gone over 100 yards in four of his last 13 games.