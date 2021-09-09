NFL opens to full stadiums as COVID-19 surges

AP National Sports

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When Tom Brady runs out from the tunnel, screaming “Let’s Go!” and leading the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers onto the field against the Dallas Cowboys, a full stadium will greet players for the first time since COVID-19 upended the world and changed the way sports were viewed. Fans return as COVID-19 surges. The delta variant is filling hospitals, children are getting sick and some schools are abruptly switching back to remote learning because of outbreaks. The U.S. death toll stands at more than 650,000, with one major forecast model projecting it will top 750,000 by Dec. 1 _ deep into the NFL season.