AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox will air a Major League Soccer playoff game on Thanksgiving Day for the first time. The final day of the regular season is set for Nov. 7. The postseason starts on Nov. 20 and concludes with the MLS Cup title match on Dec. 11. All 13 postseason games will be on national television in the United States and Canada. ABC and Univision’s UniMas will broadcast the final.