Lions kick off new era with coach Dan Campbell against 49ers

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Detroit Lions will kick off a new era with coach Dan Campbell against the San Francisco 49ers at home on Sunday. Niners defensive end Nick Bosa is back for the first time since he had a knee injury in Week 2 of last year. Bosa will likely test Detroit rookie right tackle Penei Sewell, who was drafted No. 7 overall and was shaky during the preseason. San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returns after missing 10 games to injuries last season. The Lions will lean on tight end T.J. Hockenson as new quarterback Jared Goff’s best option in the passing game.