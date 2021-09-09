Jays beat Yanks for 8th straight, 1/2 game back in wild card

AP National Sports

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Bichette thumped a leadoff homer in the first inning and singled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 42nd homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays held off the skidding New York Yankees 6-4 for their eighth straight win. The Blue Jays completed their first four-game sweep in the Bronx since 2003 and pulled within a half-game of New York for the final AL wild card. Toronto has its longest winning streak since an 11-game spurt in 2015. The Yankees have lost six straight and 10 of 12, a jarring collapse immediately following a 13-game winning streak.