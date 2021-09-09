Jags’ No. 1 overall pick Lawrence to make debut at Texans

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Top overall draft pick quarterback Trevor Lawrence will make his NFL debut for Jacksonville against the Houston Texans on Sunday as the Jaguars try to begin the turnaround after sinking to 1-15 last season. The Texans also have a new face at quarterback with Tyrod Taylor scheduled to start for Deshaun Watson. Watson’s future with the team is uncertain after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment after he requested a trade. Both teams also have new coaches with Urban Meyer in charge of the Jaguars and David Culley taking over in Houston.