Greek soccer chief quits over ‘toxic atmosphere’

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s top soccer official has resigned after just five months in the job, citing a “toxic atmosphere” created by the country’s leading clubs. Theodoros Zagorakis stepped down from his role as president of the Greek Football Federation on Thursday. Zagoraikis captained Greece to victory at the 2004 European Championship and made more than 100 appearances for his country. Greek soccer has been dogged for decades by fan violence and allegations of corruption, with previous top sports administrators also publicly blaming powerful club owners for the lack of reform.