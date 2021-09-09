Dolphins-Patriots opener a matchup of former Alabama QBs

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Dolphins and Patriots split their two meetings last season. Both spent the offseason aggressively upgrading their rosters, and open the 2021 schedule looking to dethrone the Bills in the AFC East. After missing the first game last season, Tua Tagovailoa became the first rookie quarterback to win against Bill Belichick since 2013 and the sixth to do it during his 21-year tenure in New England. Tagovailoa will try for this second straight victory opposite Mac Jones, who was his backup at Alabama. Jones will be the first rookie to start for Belichick in New England.