Despite Dak Prescott’s impressive return, Cowboys lose

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dak is back and he’s still not enough for the Dallas Cowboys. Playing his first game since suffering a gruesome ankle injury 11 months ago and then signing a $160 million contract, Dak Prescott was outstanding against a defense that shut down Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl and returned every starter. Prescott completed 42 of 58 passes for 403 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. But the Cowboys couldn’t stop Tom Brady on the final drive and Ryan Succop’s 36-yard field goal gave the defending champion Buccaneers a 31-29 victory Thursday night.