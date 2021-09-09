Darnold faces his replacement Wilson when Panthers host Jets
The Associated Press
Sam Darnold faces his former team on Sunday when the Carolina Panthers host the New York Jets in the season opener. Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, but was traded to Carolina after going 13-25 in three seasons with the Jets. The Jets replaced him with No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who will get the start. Darnold is hoping to jumpstart his career in Carolina, where he has more weapons to work with, including 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and a pair of 1,000-yard receivers last year in D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson. The Jets are in rebuild mode under first-year coach Robert Saleh after a 2-14 season.