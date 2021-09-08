White Sox LF Eloy Jiménez hit in knee by foul ball in dugout

AP National Sports

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — White Sox left fielder Eloy Jiménez severely bruised his right knee when he was hit by a foul ball while sitting in the dugout during the second inning of a game at Oakland and is day to day. Jiménez stayed in the game initially before a slide into home plate in the fifth increased his knee pain, prompting him to leave what turned into a 6-3 victory. X-rays were negative but Jiménez was held of Chicago’s lineup Wednesday night. He didn’t test it out, saying, “today’s just rest.”