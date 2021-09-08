West, Sweeney win USA Luge national start championships

AP National Sports

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — USA Luge’s competitive season began with Tucker West winning his ninth national start championship and Emily Sweeney winning the women’s start crown for the first time. West held off Jonny Gustafson over the three-start event to win the men’s title at the team’s indoor training facility by 0.28 seconds. Sweeney topped Summer Britcher by a mere 0.05 seconds. West’s nine titles have him within one of matching the USA Luge record. Ashley Walden won the women’s title 10 consecutive times during her career. The doubles crown went to the team of Zack DiGregorio and Sean Hollander.