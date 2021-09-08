Swedish FA drops training camp in Qatar over club concerns

AP National Sports

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s football federation has canceled plans for a training camp in Qatar in January after Swedish clubs expressed concern about the 2022 World Cup host’s human rights record. The federation has held a January camp in Qatar since 2019 with a team featuring mainly players from the Swedish league. However, it said Swedish clubs had made “a unanimous assessment that the camp should not take place in Doha in the coming years.” The move comes after the Gulf state has faced scrutiny from human rights organizations over the living and working conditions of migrant workers ahead of next year’s World Cup.