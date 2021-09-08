Return trip: Browns going back to rowdy KC for ’21 opener

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns will start their 2021 season where 2020’s ended — in Kanas City. Cleveland will open a season with Super Bowl hopes at rowdy Arrowhead Stadium and against the AFC champion Chiefs, who edged the Browns in last year’s playoffs. The 22-17 loss stuck with the Browns, providing motivation during the offseason. Quarterback Baker Mayfield said the team has done its best to erase last year, but Cleveland’s players are sure to remember some of the feelings from that loss on Sunday.