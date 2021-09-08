Germany beats Iceland 4-0, takes control of WCup qualifying

AP National Sports

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Germany has taken another step toward World Cup qualification and showed signs of further progress under new coach Hansi Flick with a 4-0 win in Iceland. Serge Gnabry, Antonio Rüdiger, Leroy Sané and Timo Werner all scored. It gives Germany control of Group J and ensures Flick’s record is three wins from three games after taking over from Joachim Löw. Germany extended its group lead to four points with the win in Reykjavik. Tiny Liechtenstein drew in Armenia 1-1. Both North Macedonia and Romania failed to take advantage of Armenia’s slip-up as they played to a goalless draw in Skopje.