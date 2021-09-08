Ex-Puerto Rico boxer charged in domestic violence case

AP National Sports

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former Puerto Rican boxer Juan Manuel López has been charged in a domestic violence case and released under electronic surveillance after posting a $175,000 bail. The charges filed Wednesday include seven counts of aggravated assault and physical and psychological abuse. Authorities say the charges stem from four separate incidents involving his former partner. López turned himself in late Tuesday after his ex-partner, Andrea Ojeda, accused him of violence on Instagram and posted pictures of her bruised face. Defense attorney Jaime Barceló didn’t directly address the charges, telling reporters only that there is a presumption of innocence and that allegations remain allegations until proven otherwise.