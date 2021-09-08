Column: Only winner in biennial World Cup plan is FIFA bank

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino is determined to double the frequency of World Cups to every other year instead of every four years. AP Global Soccer Writer Rob Harris says Infantino seems to prioritize making money by introducing more and bigger competitions run by FIFA rather than doing what was best for world soccer. A biennial World Cup would devalue the prestigious tournament and overtax players and be difficult for fans to attend. Domestic leagues would struggle with long shutdowns. The planning also shows how FIFA is prioritizing the men’s game over the women’s.