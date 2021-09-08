Belgium beats Belarus, extends lead in WC qualifying group

AP National Sports

KAZAN, Russia (AP) — Midfielder Dennis Praet has scored the lone goal as a Belgium team missing many of its stars beat Belarus 1-0 to open a nine-point lead in its World Cup qualifying group. Belgium has 16 points from his six games in Group E with the Czech Republic on seven and one match in hand. In the group’s other game, third-placed Wales was held to a goalless draw by Estonia. Belgium lacked accuracy but was never threatened and looked in total control throughout.