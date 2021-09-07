‘Varsity Blues’ trial promises fresh insights in old scandal

AP National Sports

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The first trial of “Operation Varsity Blues” will begin this week with the potential to shed light on investigators’ tactics and brighten the spotlight on a college admissions process many complain favors the rich. Jury selection is beginning Wednesday in federal court in Boston in the case against former casino executive Gamal Abdelaziz and former Staples and Gap Inc. executive John Wilson. They are accused of paying to get their kids into the University of Southern California by falsely presenting them as athletic recruits. Dozens of prominent parents, coaches and others have been accused or pleaded guilty in the bribery scandal. No one has yet been tried.