Rangers win 3rd straight, beat Diamondbacks 3-1

AP National Sports

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Jordan Lyles pitched seven smooth innings in relief, Jason Martin hit a two-run single and the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1. It’s a rare three-game winning streak for the last-place Rangers. They’ll try to tie their season high of four straight wins on Wednesday. Arizona has lost nine of its past 10 games. Lyles retired 15 of the last 16 batters he faced and gave up just one run on three hits.