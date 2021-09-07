Pujols homers in return to St. Louis, Dodgers down Cards 7-2

AP National Sports

BY STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols rewarded an adoring crowd by hitting a home run in his return to Busch Stadium, sending the Los Angeles Dodgers toward a 7-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Justin Turner homered twice and Will Smith also homered for the playoff-contending Dodgers, who won for the sixth time in eight games. St. Louis has lost four in a row. A star slugger who led the Cardinals to a pair of World Series championships, the 41-year-old Pujols made his second appearance at Busch Stadium after playing for St. Louis from 2001-2011. Pujols drew a 40-second standing ovation when he first came to bat. He promptly hit his 679th career home run and 17th of the season. Pujols also returned to St. Louis with the Angels in 2019.