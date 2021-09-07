Injuries, discipline and COVID disrupt US in qualifying

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Two starters are injured, another tested positive for COVID-19 and a fourth was sent home as punishment. The star is regaining fitness after a bout with coronavirus. Less than a week into World Cup qualifying, much has gone wrong for the United States, which is back at another challenging Central American stadium. The Americans play Honduras on Wednesday night with intense pressure, key absences and a messy discipline issue following disappointing draws against El Salvador and Canada. Mexico leads with six points, followed by Panama with four, Canada, the U.S., Honduras and El Salvador with two each.