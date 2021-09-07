European clubs ‘united’ for tackling FIFA, UEFA politics

AP National Sports

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Top European soccer clubs have been praised as a united family by their new Qatari leader after they met for the first time since the Super League crisis. Nine of 12 founders of the ill-fated Super League were welcomed back as members of the European Club Association by its chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi. Three of the clubs even got places on the ECA’s decision-making executive board. It’s a busy period for soccer politics. Persistent FIFA vs. UEFA and clubs vs. national teams power struggles are expected in the months ahead. FIFA is pushing plans to play World Cups every two years.