Auburn’s Flanigan has Achilles surgery, out 12-14 weeks

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn guard Allen Flanigan has had surgery to repair a right Achilles injury and is expected to be out 12-14 weeks. Auburn announced that Flanigan sustained a non-basketball injury. He had surgery Friday at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. The junior is the fourth leading returning scorer in the Southeastern Conference. The estimated recovery timeline means Flanigan could miss at least the first three weeks of the men’s college basketball season.