Albies, Duvall go deep in Braves’ 8-5 win over Nationals

AP National Sports

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Ryne Harper in the seventh inning, Adam Duvall took Paolo Espino deep with an early three-run shot, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-5. Albies, who had four RBIs and went deep for the fourth straight game, put the Braves up 5-1 in the fourth with a sacrifice fly, but the Nationals scratched back to score four runs in the top of the seventh against Tyler Matzek on Juan Soto’s RBI single and Yadiel Hernandez’s eighth homer, a three-run shot. Albies’ 28th homer, which sailed into the seats in left-center, made it 7-5. Duvall, the NL RBIs leader with 97, gave the Braves a 3-1 lead in the first inning with his 32nd homer.