World champions Humphries, Jones named to US bobsled team

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

Reigning world champion Kaillie Humphries has been announced as part of this season’s USA Bobsled national team. The move comes even with her status for this winter’s Beijing Olympics unclear. Humphries was a lock to make the team after winning gold medals in both the traditional two-person and the new women’s monobob event at last season’s world championships. Olympic hurdler-turned-bobsledder Lolo Jones pushed Humphries’ two-person sled on the way to that world championship last winter and was selected for this season’s national team. Olympic veterans Katie Uhlaender and John Daly were also picked for USA Skeleton’s national team.