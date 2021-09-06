Ravens’ Brown hoping missed time won’t be a problem

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Marquise Brown didn’t play in any of Baltimore’s preseason games and just recently returned from a hamstring injury. He can’t afford to dwell too much on the time he missed. The Ravens are now preparing for their opener next Monday night at Las Vegas. Now entering his third season, Brown is Baltimore’s top returning receiver — and although the Ravens tried to upgrade the position this offseason, injury problems limited the group during training camp. First-round draft pick Rashod Bateman is still out because of groin issues.