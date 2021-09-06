Packers’ Za’Darius Smith practices again on limited basis

AP National Sports

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith practiced on a limited basis after missing virtually all of training camp with a back injury. Smith had participated in only one training-camp workout. That was on Aug. 16. The Pro Bowl pass rusher took part in individual drills as the Packers prepare for Sunday’s season opener with the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville, Florida. The game was moved from New Orleans due to the impact of Hurricane Ida.