No. 20 Washington humbled by stunning loss to Montana

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington coach Jimmy Lake was apologetic. It was the tone he had to take just two days after arguably the most embarrassing loss in the history of the Washington program. Ranked No. 20 in the country, Washington was stunned at home Saturday in a 13-7 loss to Montana from the FCS level. The Grizzlies outplayed the Huskies on their home field and left Washington reeling going into this week’s showdown at Michigan. A loss would leave Washington 0-2 for the first time since 2008 when the Huskies went 0-12.