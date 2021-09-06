Length of Saints’ displacement uncertain as Week 1 begins

AP National Sports

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton says the club expects the Dallas area and TCU practice facilities to serve as their home base into Week 2 of the NFL season. The Saints have been displaced since the day before Hurricane Ida struck southeast Louisiana. The Saints had a closed practice indoors at TCU on Monday and will be there at the very least until they fly to Jacksonville to play Green Bay in a regular-season opener that had been originally scheduled for the Superdome. Payton says he expects his team to return to the Dallas area after that game.