Kieboom, Nats rally again, score 2 in 9th to edge Mets 4-3

AP National Sports

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Carter Kieboom and Andrew Stevenson hit RBI singles in the ninth inning off Edwin Díaz and the Washington Nationals rallied once again, edging the New York Mets 4-3 in the finale of a five-game series. The Nationals, who had lost eight of their last nine, were 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position prior to the ninth. Pete Alonso hit his 30th home run of the season for New York, which fell four games behind idle Atlanta in the NL East. A series marked by rallies was decided by one final comeback. Staked to a 3-2 lead, Díaz walked two of the first three hitters he faced before Stevenson singled to right. Kieboom then chopped a three-hopper up the middle against a drawn-in infield for the winning run.