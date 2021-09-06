Chiefs still missing Mathieu to COVID as Week 1 work begins

AP National Sports

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs remained without All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu after his positive test for COVID-19 as the two-time defending AFC champions began preparing Monday for their season opener against Cleveland. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Mathieu remained in the league’s protocol. He was vaccinated, so that means Mathieu has yet to return two negative tests taken 24 hours apart. That is the requirement for vaccinated players who are asymptomatic to return to their teams under the NFL rules released in July. The Chiefs already are missing linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who went on injured reserve last week with a toe injury sustained in their preseason finale.