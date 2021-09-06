A.J. Alexy has 2nd phenomenal start, Rangers top Angels 4-0

AP National Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A.J. Alexy allowed one hit over six innings in his second straight phenomenal start to begin his major league career for the Texas Rangers in a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. DJ Peters and Yonny Hernández drove in early runs, and Jose Trevino drove in two late runs with a double and a single as the last-place Rangers split the four-game series with two straight wins at the Big A. Alexy retired his final 13 batters and didn’t allow a baserunner after the second inning, improbably improving on his impressive major league debut last month.